PRIMA - Euromed ministerial conference on research and innovation

Euromed ministerial conference on research and innovation. 4Prima Consortium and Prima Partners

May 3-4, La Valletta - Malta

Malta will hold a 2-day conference focused on research and innovation as tools to strengthen cooperation within the Euro-Mediterranean region. The aim is to provide a platform for discussion at technical and political levels on research and innovation within the Euro-Mediterranean region.

The 2nd day of the Conference will mark 10 years since the last Ministerial meeting of its kind.

The conclusion of the event will involve the endorsement and adoption of a Declaration which will take stock of progress made in Euro-Mediterranean cooperation, providing an assessment thereof, while also looking ahead towards the implementation of the major large-scale initiatives that are being rolled out in the region, including PRIMA and BLUEMED. The Declaration will also sow the seeds for potential future priorities in Euro-Med research and innovation cooperation during the final part of Horizon 2020 and beyond.