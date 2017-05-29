Inaugurazione Italo-German Summer School

Lunedì, 29 Maggio, 2017 - 08:30
30 maggio, ore 9.00, Rettorato, Banchi di Sotto, 55 - Siena
Inaugurazione della Italo-German Summer School "Plant Responses to CO2 and Heavy Metal Enrichment"
Il 30 maggio, alle ore 9, presso il Rettorato, si terrà l'inaugurazione della Italo-German Summer School alla quale parteciperanno studenti delle Università di Siena e di Hohenheim.
Il programma della giornata:
- ore 9, Salutation of Prof. Francesco Frati, Rector of the University of Siena,
- ore 9.15, Geothermal features of southern Tuscany: field examples and energy potential - Prof. Enrico Tavarnelli,
- ore 9:45, Biomonitoring by plants in geothermal areas - Prof. Stefano Loppi,
- ore 10.05, An excursion trough Southern Tuscany, habitats and plants of conservation interest - Prof. Claudia Angiolini,
- ore 10.25, Biancane badlands: a vanishing cultural landscape - Prof. Simona Maccherini.