Master Degree Open Day

8th May 2017, From 9 am to 7 pm

On Monday, 8th May 2017, the doors will open at Siena University in order to discover the University's Master Degree programmes.

Starting at 9 am in the Aula Magna of the Palazzo del Rettorato, the Presidents of the Teaching Committees for Study Courses and the Deputies for Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services will present the range of advanced courses of the University of Siena.

If you have just completed a three-year degree programme and you wish to specialise, the Open Day is an opportunity to discover your path within a wide offer of training courses which includes 29 master degree programmes, including 13 in English, and which ranges from humanities to sciences.

The English graduate programmes will be presented in English.

The presentation will be streamed live on the University portal.

During the event, you will also be able to contact the tutor students in attendance by Skype for explanations and information at the following accounts:

unisi.orientamento

unisi.orientamento2