Master Degree Open Day
8th May 2017, From 9 am to 7 pm
On Monday, 8th May 2017, the doors will open at Siena University in order to discover the University's Master Degree programmes.
Starting at 9 am in the Aula Magna of the Palazzo del Rettorato, the Presidents of the Teaching Committees for Study Courses and the Deputies for Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services will present the range of advanced courses of the University of Siena.
If you have just completed a three-year degree programme and you wish to specialise, the Open Day is an opportunity to discover your path within a wide offer of training courses which includes 29 master degree programmes, including 13 in English, and which ranges from humanities to sciences.
The English graduate programmes will be presented in English.
The presentation will be streamed live on the University portal.
During the event, you will also be able to contact the tutor students in attendance by Skype for explanations and information at the following accounts:
unisi.orientamento
unisi.orientamento2
► from 09.00 to 9.40 am
Presentation of the master degree courses by the Heads of the Department of Political Economics and Statistics, Prof M. Vasta, and the Department of Business and Legal Studies, Prof R. Di Pietra, or their Deputies:
- Finance
- Economics
- Economics and Management of Financial Intermediaries
- Management and Governance
- Statistics for sample surveys
- A Graduate of the School of Economics and Management will share his/her experience
► from 09.40 to 10.20 am
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Head of the Department of Political and International Sciences, Prof Stefano Maggi, and by the vocational guidance and counselling Deputy, Prof Fabio Casini
- International Sciences
- Political and administration Sciences
► from 10.20 to 11.00 am
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- Public and Cultural Diplomacy
- Language and Mind: Linguistics and cognitive studies
- Communication strategies and techniques
- Anthropology and image languages
► from 11.00 to 11.40 am
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- Archaeology
- Art history
- History and Philosophy
► from 11.40 am to 12.20 pm
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- Classics
- Modern Literature
► from 12.20 to 01.00 pm
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- History and Philosophy
- Science of Education and pedagogical consulting in organisations
► from 01.30 to 02.30 pm
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- Nursing and midwifery
- Rehabilitation Sciences and Health Care Professions
► from 02.30 to 03.00 pm
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- Medical Biotechnologies
- Sanitary Biology
► from 03.00 to 03.45 pm
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- Biology
► from 03.45 to 04.15 pm
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- Chemistry
► from 04.15 to 05.00 pm
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Study Course Presidents and by the Vocational Guidance and Counselling Services Department Deputies:
- Ecotoxicology and Environmental Sustainability
- Geosciences and Applied Geology
► from 05.00 to 07.00 pm
Presentation of the Master degree courses by the Head of the Department of Information Technology and Mathematical Sciences Prof Andrea Garulli, and by the vocational guidance Deputy, Prof Domenico Prattichizzo and Prof Luca Chiantini:
- Computer and Automation Engineering
- Electronics and Communications Engineering
- Engineering management
- Applied Mathematics