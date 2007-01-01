PRIMA Calls for Proposals 2018
The PRIMA Foundation is pleased to announce the publication of the PRIMA Calls for Proposals 2018.
After 6 years of intense work, thanks to a strong political and technical commitment by all Participating States and EU Institutions, we are now ready for the launch of the PRIMA calls 2018.
The Delegation Agreement among European Commission and the PRIMA Foundation has been signed concluding with success the intense phase of preparation of the PRIMA programme, also thank to the efforts and commitment of the PRIMA Secretariat.
PRIMA programme activities will be implemented by as following:
- SECTION 1: Actions and activities (Research & Innovation Actions (RIA), and Innovation actions (IA), as defined in the General Annexes of H2020) organised, managed and funded by PRIMA Foundation.
- SECTION 2: Activities (Research and Innovation Activities (RIA) based on national rules) selected following transnational open and competitive calls for proposals, organised by PRIMA Foundation and funded by the national funding bodies of PS.
The calls for proposals are part of the PRIMA Annual Work Plan 2018 - approved by the European Commission and adopted by the PRIMA Foundation Board of Trustee - which covers the priorities described in the PRIMA Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda (SRIA) under the three PRIMA thematic areas:
- Management of water;
- Farming systems;
- Agro-food value chain.
Through Resarch Collaborative Projects PRIMA aims to build research and innovation capacities and to develop knowledge and common innovative solutions for agro-food systems, and water provision in the Mediterranean area to make to make them sustainable, in line with the UN 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).