PRIMA Calls for Proposals 2018

The PRIMA Foundation is pleased to announce the publication of the PRIMA Calls for Proposals 2018.

After 6 years of intense work, thanks to a strong political and technical commitment by all Participating States and EU Institutions, we are now ready for the launch of the PRIMA calls 2018.

The Delegation Agreement among European Commission and the PRIMA Foundation has been signed concluding with success the intense phase of preparation of the PRIMA programme, also thank to the efforts and commitment of the PRIMA Secretariat.

PRIMA programme activities will be implemented by as following: