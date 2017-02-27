Graduation Ceremony. MA "Global Governance and Cultural Diplomacy"

Graduation Ceremony - MA in "Global Governance and Cultural Diplomacy"

Academic year 2015/2016

We have great pleasure in inviting you to join us for the graduation celebration at the University of Siena,

Via Mattioli, 10 on Monday, 27 February 2017, Aula 3A

Program

h 15.15 Introduction - Professor Luca Verzichelli;

Introduction - Professor Luca Verzichelli; h 15.30 Presentation of the new master program in “Global Governance, Inter-cultural Relations and Peace Process Management” co-organized with Rondine – Cittadella per la Pace - Dr. Blerina Duli and Prof. Luca Verzichelli;

Presentation of the new master program in “Global Governance, Inter-cultural Relations and Peace Process Management” co-organized with Rondine – Cittadella per la Pace - Dr. Blerina Duli and Prof. Luca Verzichelli; h 15.45 Presentation of the Jean Monnet Academic Module EUReACT - Professor Sabrina Cavatorto;

Presentation of the Jean Monnet Academic Module EUReACT - Professor Sabrina Cavatorto; h 16.00 Lectio Magistralis by Professor Marco Ventura - Università di Siena - "Governance by, of and through religion. A European perspective" .

Lectio Magistralis by Professor Marco Ventura - Università di Siena - . h 16.40 Conferment of master degrees.

Prof. Luca Verzichelli

Coordinator of the Master Program