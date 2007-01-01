Pre-announcement of PRIMA Calls

The PRIMA Foundation would like to announce the PRIMA Section 1 and 2 Calls for proposals for 2018 of the PRIMA Programme.
Estimated calls launch: early February 2018 (both sections).
PRIMA programme activities will be implemented by as following:
- SECTION 1: Actions and activities (Research & Innovation Actions (RIA), and Innovation actions (IA), as defined in the General Annexes of H2020) organised, managed and funded by PRIMA Foundation.
- SECTION 2: Activities (Research and Innovation Activities (RIA) based on national rules) selected following transnational open and competitive calls for proposals, organised by PRIMA Foundation and funded by the national funding bodies of PS.
Total estimated budget
Section 1: 18M€ - from the UE;
Section 2: 32M€ - from the countries.
The calls for proposals are part of the PRIMA Annual Work Plan 2018 - approved by the European Commission and adopted by the PRIMA Foundation Board of Trustee - which covers the priorities described in the PRIMA Strategic Research and Innovation Agenda (SRIA) under the three PRIMA thematic areas:
- Management of water;
- Farming systems;
- Agro-food value chain.
Through Resarch Collaborative Projects PRIMA aims to build research and innovation capacities and to develop knowledge and common innovative solutions for agro-food systems, and water provision in the Mediterranean area to make to make them sustainable, in line with the UN 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).