Pre-announcement of PRIMA Calls

The PRIMA Foundation would like to announce the PRIMA Section 1 and 2 Calls for proposals for 2018 of the PRIMA Programme.

Estimated calls launch: early February 2018 (both sections).

PRIMA programme activities will be implemented by as following:

SECTION 1: Actions and activities (Research & Innovation Actions (RIA), and Innovation actions (IA), as defined in the General Annexes of H2020) organised, managed and funded by PRIMA Foundation.

SECTION 2: Activities (Research and Innovation Activities (RIA) based on national rules) selected following transnational open and competitive calls for proposals, organised by PRIMA Foundation and funded by the national funding bodies of PS.

Total estimated budget

Section 1: 18M€ - from the UE;

Section 2: 32M€ - from the countries.