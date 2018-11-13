Application for 2nd cycle degree programmes taught in English language

From 19 November 2018, will be open the applications for 2nd cycle degree programmes 2019/2020 of the Department of Information Engineering and Mathematics.

Applications will be open for the following courses:

Applied Mathematics

Computer and Automation Engineering

Electronics and Communications Engineering

Engineering Management.

For applying you must use the online platform.

For the academic year 2019/2020, applications on the online platform for the assessment of entry qualifications of international students wishing to enrol on a first (undergraduate) or second (master's) cycle degree programme taught in Italian or English at the University of Siena will have different time frames according to the different courses. Students are invited to visit periodically our webpage in order to see which applications are open and the relevant deadlines.

For further information please write to: